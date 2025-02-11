Previous
Winter pastel by corinnec
Winter pastel

In between storms. This is High street where our friends live, just at the intersection with our street.

11th February 2025

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Mags ace
What a beautiful winter landscape.
February 11th, 2025  
