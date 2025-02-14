Sign up
Previous
28 / 365
Frozen Limbs
I love our trees at night. The snow and ice contrast with the dark skies.
One year ago:
Valentine's Breakfast
Two years ago: No photo
Three years ago:
Happy Valentine's Day
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
1
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1367
photos
185
followers
252
following
7% complete
View this month »
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
31st January 2025 8:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
winter
,
vermont
Walks @ 7
ace
Instant Fav, this is extra wonderful on black!
February 14th, 2025
