29 / 365
Focused
Another snow storm for us. So far no wind but it can start at anytime. Wind means a greater risk for power outages, which are not fun 😞
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
2025
iPhone 13 Pro Max
13th February 2025 3:10pm
dog
,
winter
,
vermont
,
taos
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely pet portrait
February 16th, 2025
Barb
ace
Taos is a beautiful dog!
February 16th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Such a beautiful dog…
February 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
Sweet boy!
February 16th, 2025
