Focused by corinnec
Focused

Another snow storm for us. So far no wind but it can start at anytime. Wind means a greater risk for power outages, which are not fun 😞
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Corinne C

For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely pet portrait
February 16th, 2025  
Barb ace
Taos is a beautiful dog!
February 16th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Such a beautiful dog…
February 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
Sweet boy!
February 16th, 2025  
