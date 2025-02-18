Previous
Meal Time by corinnec
31 / 365

Meal Time

We haven't seen a lot of squirrels during the snow storms. Only today when the sun came out we saw some hungry little creatures.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Corinne C

@corinnec
Linda Godwin
His coloring seems to have more white in it maybe for winter. The critters come out in the cold when the sun shines.
February 19th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Sooo precious
February 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Great close up
February 19th, 2025  
Beverley
Gorgeous capture of him…
February 19th, 2025  
Mags
Oh! How adorable!
February 19th, 2025  
Islandgirl
So cute covered in snow!
February 19th, 2025  
