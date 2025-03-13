Previous
Last days of winter by corinnec
Last days of winter

I hope the beautiful last two days are announcing Spring! All the snow is melted and replaced by large amount of mud :-)

We are selling our village house and this is a lot of work :-) I miss visiting 365 and connecting with you all. I hope to come back more regularly very soon!
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Corinne C

Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic☃️😊
March 13th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Yes we’ve missed you, hope all is going well.
March 13th, 2025  
Paul J ace
Nice snowy landscape.
March 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
Don't stay gone long! I miss you and your pics!
March 13th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags! I miss you too. I love reading your comments, not only on my posts :-)
March 14th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Hope the sale and moving goes smoothly. Lovely view.
March 14th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful sky
March 14th, 2025  
