Previous
32 / 365
Last days of winter
I hope the beautiful last two days are announcing Spring! All the snow is melted and replaced by large amount of mud :-)
We are selling our village house and this is a lot of work :-) I miss visiting 365 and connecting with you all. I hope to come back more regularly very soon!
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
7
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1371
photos
184
followers
252
following
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
Tags
winter
,
vermont
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic☃️😊
March 13th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Yes we’ve missed you, hope all is going well.
March 13th, 2025
Paul J
ace
Nice snowy landscape.
March 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
Don't stay gone long! I miss you and your pics!
March 13th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags! I miss you too. I love reading your comments, not only on my posts :-)
March 14th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Hope the sale and moving goes smoothly. Lovely view.
March 14th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful sky
March 14th, 2025
