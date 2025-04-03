Previous
Zephyr by corinnec
33 / 365

Zephyr

Zephyr is the latest addition to our family. This cuddly kitten brings so much joy to my Mom who dreamed about a kitten for years!

I've been absent for too long and I should post daily, find the time again to enjoy this community.
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Oh my what an adorable kitten,and how exciting for your mom!
April 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact