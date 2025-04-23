A Cute Kitty

Zephyr is now friend with the two German Shepherd dogs and would love to play with Cassoulet. Cassoulet, however, is not ready to share "his" house and "his" people....



Thank you for all your comments. All furniture and boxes are in the house. Putting everything together will require time and a lot of energy. We are happy with the house and the environment.



I promise I'll post some pictures of the house when things will be more organized.