A Cute Kitty by corinnec
34 / 365

A Cute Kitty

Zephyr is now friend with the two German Shepherd dogs and would love to play with Cassoulet. Cassoulet, however, is not ready to share "his" house and "his" people....

Thank you for all your comments. All furniture and boxes are in the house. Putting everything together will require time and a lot of energy. We are happy with the house and the environment.

I promise I'll post some pictures of the house when things will be more organized.
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Corinne C

For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Islandgirl ace
Great timing, your kitty is getting so big and adorable!
So nice to hear from you Corinne.
April 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
Well hello little one! Beautiful kitty. Nice to see you, Corinne!
April 24th, 2025  
KV ace
Great pic!
April 24th, 2025  
Babs ace
Lovely shot hope you are settling in
April 24th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a big yawn! Such a sweetheart.
Nice to see you Corrine! Glad the move went well.
April 24th, 2025  
