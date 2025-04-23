Sign up
Previous
34 / 365
A Cute Kitty
Zephyr is now friend with the two German Shepherd dogs and would love to play with Cassoulet. Cassoulet, however, is not ready to share "his" house and "his" people....
Thank you for all your comments. All furniture and boxes are in the house. Putting everything together will require time and a lot of energy. We are happy with the house and the environment.
I promise I'll post some pictures of the house when things will be more organized.
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
5
5
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1374
photos
180
followers
249
following
9% complete
View this month »
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
Latest from all albums
28
29
30
31
32
33
145
34
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
2025
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
vermont
,
zephyr
Islandgirl
ace
Great timing, your kitty is getting so big and adorable!
So nice to hear from you Corinne.
April 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Well hello little one! Beautiful kitty. Nice to see you, Corinne!
April 24th, 2025
KV
ace
Great pic!
April 24th, 2025
Babs
ace
Lovely shot hope you are settling in
April 24th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a big yawn! Such a sweetheart.
Nice to see you Corrine! Glad the move went well.
April 24th, 2025
