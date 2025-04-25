Previous
Violet by corinnec
Violet

I haven't recharged my camera battery yet.
Walking to the mailbox with my daughter we saw these violets lost in the meadows.
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Corinne C

For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Annie-Sue ace
this is lovely! But, gosh - I must take a closer look at ours - don't recall that beautifully patterned throat.
April 25th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
hi corrine this is gorgeous , the purples are perfect
April 25th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a delightful bloom!
April 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very lovely
April 25th, 2025  
