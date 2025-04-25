Sign up
Previous
35 / 365
Violet
I haven't recharged my camera battery yet.
Walking to the mailbox with my daughter we saw these violets lost in the meadows.
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
5
4
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
29
30
31
32
33
145
34
35
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
25th April 2025 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
vermont
,
violet
Annie-Sue
ace
this is lovely! But, gosh - I must take a closer look at ours - don't recall that beautifully patterned throat.
April 25th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
hi corrine this is gorgeous , the purples are perfect
April 25th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a delightful bloom!
April 25th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very lovely
April 25th, 2025
