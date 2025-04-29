Sign up
Previous
38 / 365
Under the bed
Zephyr is now free in the house and has to manage the very enthusiastic doggys of the house. Under beds is a great place to relax and to see what's coming.
One Year Ago:
Proctor, VT
Two Years Ago:No photo
Three Years Ago:
Vermont Natural Resource
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
1
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
33
145
34
35
85
36
37
38
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
29th April 2025 9:02am
Tags
kitten
,
vermont
,
zephyr
Mags
ace
Hah! Nice perspective of your lovely new feline.
April 30th, 2025
