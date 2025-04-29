Previous
Under the bed by corinnec
Under the bed

Zephyr is now free in the house and has to manage the very enthusiastic doggys of the house. Under beds is a great place to relax and to see what's coming.


One Year Ago: Proctor, VT
Two Years Ago:No photo
Three Years Ago: Vermont Natural Resource
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Mags ace
Hah! Nice perspective of your lovely new feline.
April 30th, 2025  
