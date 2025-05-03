Previous
Tom and his fiancee by corinnec
39 / 365

Tom and his fiancee

Not a good shot as I was to far away. This love scene was happening early this morning. I just had my phone and I could not get closer.

Sorry for not commenting, we have visitors.
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact