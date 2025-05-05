Sign up
Previous
40 / 365
Dandelion ... and Friend
Rainy days ahead of us but we don't care, we have so much fun opening moving boxes, washing and organizing 😉
5th May 2025
5th May 25
6
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Album
2025
Taken
5th May 2025 3:15pm
Tags
flower
,
dandelion
,
spring
,
vermont
Mags
ace
A perfect No Mow May capture! That's a hint. =)
May 6th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 6th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice shot. Rainy days are perfect for organizing!
May 6th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely bloom!
May 6th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
My! A stunning capture of the " friend" on this lovely dandelion flower!
Fav..
May 6th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture of the friend
May 6th, 2025
