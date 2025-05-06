Previous
Angus by corinnec
Angus

No photo of the day but an older pic that I tried beautifying using Lightroom.

Corinne C

Brooke Lindsay
Beautiful cow!
May 7th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Cute capture!
May 7th, 2025  
KV ace
Nicely edited… its a glamour angus!
May 7th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Glossy coat!
May 7th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Nice shiny coat.
May 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Healthy look creature!
May 7th, 2025  
