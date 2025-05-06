Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
41 / 365
Angus
No photo of the day but an older pic that I tried beautifying using Lightroom.
One Year Ago:
Assessing
Two Years Ago: No photo
Three Years Ago: No photo
6th May 2025
6th May 25
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1382
photos
179
followers
249
following
11% complete
View this month »
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
Latest from all albums
35
85
36
37
38
39
40
41
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
1st August 2012 4:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
cow
,
vermont
Brooke Lindsay
Beautiful cow!
May 7th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Cute capture!
May 7th, 2025
KV
ace
Nicely edited… its a glamour angus!
May 7th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Glossy coat!
May 7th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Nice shiny coat.
May 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Healthy look creature!
May 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close