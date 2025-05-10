Previous
Wet Land by corinnec
43 / 365

Wet Land

We had a lot of rain this last week and the meadow across the road is flooded. When the sun came out tonight the reflections were brilliant.

One Year Ago: In a Line
Two Years Ago: You're Beautiful
Three Years Ago: Hydro Plant
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Wow! This is dreamy and wonderful.
May 11th, 2025  
Mags ace
Magical!
May 11th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very captivating
May 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact