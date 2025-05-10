Sign up
Previous
43 / 365
Wet Land
We had a lot of rain this last week and the meadow across the road is flooded. When the sun came out tonight the reflections were brilliant.
One Year Ago:
In a Line
Two Years Ago:
You're Beautiful
Three Years Ago:
Hydro Plant
10th May 2025
10th May 25
3
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1384
photos
179
followers
249
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
10th May 2025 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
flood
,
spring
,
vermont
,
land
,
cactp
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wow! This is dreamy and wonderful.
May 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
Magical!
May 11th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very captivating
May 11th, 2025
