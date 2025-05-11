Previous
Happy Mother's Day! by corinnec
Happy Mother's Day!

Another pic of the wet land across the road. This time with more colors.

@corinnec
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Gorgeous scene and capture
May 11th, 2025  
Mags ace
Excellent capture. Happy Mother's Day, Corinne.
May 11th, 2025  
Lesley ace
That’s just glorious! Fav
May 11th, 2025  
