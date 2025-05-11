Sign up
Previous
44 / 365
Happy Mother's Day!
Another pic of the wet land across the road. This time with more colors.
One Year Ago: No photo
Two Years Ago:
On Patrol
Three Years Ago:
Hydro Plant Reflection
11th May 2025
11th May 25
3
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1385
photos
179
followers
249
following
12% complete
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
10th May 2025 5:29pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
reflection
,
spring
,
vermont
,
wet land
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Gorgeous scene and capture
May 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
Excellent capture. Happy Mother's Day, Corinne.
May 11th, 2025
Lesley
ace
That’s just glorious! Fav
May 11th, 2025
