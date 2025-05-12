Previous
Before they're gone by corinnec
Before they're gone

They are small but so vibrant that I thought they'll be a fine subject for today.
Still unpacking and organizing cupboards and closets...
12th May 2025

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Mags ace
Like beautiful rays of sunshine!
May 13th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful
May 13th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
They are pretty little things. And they make the bees happy!
May 13th, 2025  
