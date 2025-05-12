Sign up
Previous
45 / 365
Before they're gone
They are small but so vibrant that I thought they'll be a fine subject for today.
Still unpacking and organizing cupboards and closets...
12th May 2025
12th May 25
3
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1386
photos
179
followers
249
following
12% complete
View this month »
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
12th May 2025 4:14pm
Tags
flower
,
dandelion
,
spring
,
vermont
Mags
ace
Like beautiful rays of sunshine!
May 13th, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautiful
May 13th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
They are pretty little things. And they make the bees happy!
May 13th, 2025
