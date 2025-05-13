Sign up
Tonight Fiery Sunset
Trying to get a shot at the sunset I witnessed the birth of a calf! Our neighbor has Angus cows and apparently a lot of them are having babies these days. One happened to give birth just across the fence we share with their pasture.
One Year Ago:
Happy Dandelion
Two Years Ago:
Another Dandelion
Three Years Ago:
Summer Arriving
13th May 2025
13th May 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1387
photos
179
followers
249
following
12% complete
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic layers, sunset colors and light
May 14th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a glorious sunset and view. Such a blessing to witness a birth of new life
May 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
Just WOW!
May 14th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
How exciting, both the sunset and birth of the calf.
May 14th, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
Dawn of a life
May 14th, 2025
*lynn
ace
so beautifully captured
May 14th, 2025
