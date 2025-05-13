Previous
Tonight Fiery Sunset by corinnec
46 / 365

Tonight Fiery Sunset

Trying to get a shot at the sunset I witnessed the birth of a calf! Our neighbor has Angus cows and apparently a lot of them are having babies these days. One happened to give birth just across the fence we share with their pasture.

13th May 2025 13th May 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Fantastic layers, sunset colors and light
May 14th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such a glorious sunset and view. Such a blessing to witness a birth of new life
May 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Just WOW!
May 14th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
How exciting, both the sunset and birth of the calf.
May 14th, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
Dawn of a life
May 14th, 2025  
*lynn ace
so beautifully captured
May 14th, 2025  
