Pastoral Silhouettes by corinnec
47 / 365

Pastoral Silhouettes

Taken last night just before the birth of the calf. The calf was with his mother when I got out early this morning.

14th May 2025 14th May 25

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Beverley ace
Wonderful to read aaah… and see. Super capture
May 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
A lovely country capture! Fresh air and stress free.
May 14th, 2025  
