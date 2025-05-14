Sign up
Previous
47 / 365
Pastoral Silhouettes
Taken last night just before the birth of the calf. The calf was with his mother when I got out early this morning.
One Year Ago:
My Neighbor is an Angel
Two Years Ago:
Side View of our Porch
Three Years Ago:
Stormy Weather
Four Years Ago: No photo
14th May 2025
14th May 25
2
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1388
photos
179
followers
249
following
Views
27
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
13th May 2025 7:51pm
spring
,
silhouettes
,
cows
,
vermont
Beverley
ace
Wonderful to read aaah… and see. Super capture
May 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
A lovely country capture! Fresh air and stress free.
May 14th, 2025
