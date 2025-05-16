Sign up
49 / 365
Stormy Weather
It started on May 16 and will last for at least 10 days. At least it gives us beautiful skies :-)
One Year Ago:
A Petals Show
Two Years Ago:
The Inner of It
Three Years Ago:
Memories
Four Years Ago: No photo
16th May 2025
16th May 25
1
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1392
photos
179
followers
249
following
13% complete
View this month »
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Latest from all albums
44
45
46
47
146
147
48
49
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
16th May 2025 7:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
spring
,
storm
,
vermont
summerfield
ace
love the layers and colours in this shot, Corinne. aces!
May 18th, 2025
