Vermont Estate
This morning doing some errands we saw this house nestled in the Vermont greenery.
One Year Ago:
Just for the little spider on top
Two Years Ago:
Sentinels
Three Years Ago:
Red and Gorgeous
Four Years Ago: No photo
18th May 2025
18th May 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
18th May 2025 11:25am
spring
house
vermont
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely place and pic😊👍
May 18th, 2025
