I Want These by corinnec
52 / 365

I Want These

Our gardener cleaned up the fence separating us from the cows. We have a full view of their pasture and enjoy seeing them and their babies.

My 13 years old car broke down earlier this week . It is nice to drive a brand new car after all these years!
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Corinne C

For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Fun photo
May 22nd, 2025  
