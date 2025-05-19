I Want These

Sign up
52 / 365
Our gardener cleaned up the fence separating us from the cows. We have a full view of their pasture and enjoy seeing them and their babies.
My 13 years old car broke down earlier this week . It is nice to drive a brand new car after all these years!
19th May 2025
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
Tags
spring
cows
vermont
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fun photo
May 22nd, 2025
