Zephyr by Irene by corinnec
53 / 365

Zephyr by Irene

Since my Mom lives with us she is interested in photography and she has been looking for a camera.
We found a Panasonic Lumix with a lens 20mm to 1200mm that is light and relatively simple to use.
Here's her first pic. My Mom is 86 years old.
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Corinne C

For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
I had that camera for a while, and within a week, it just quit working. I loved it but was afraid to get another one from Amazon as a replacement. But it took truly wonderful photos.
May 23rd, 2025  
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
No one's ever too old to learn something new! Beautiful job!!
May 23rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Both Phil & I had that camera at one time. It was pretty good. This is a lovely shot, love the cat’s blue eyes.
May 23rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So beautiful
May 23rd, 2025  
