53 / 365
Zephyr by Irene
Since my Mom lives with us she is interested in photography and she has been looking for a camera.
We found a Panasonic Lumix with a lens 20mm to 1200mm that is light and relatively simple to use.
Here's her first pic. My Mom is 86 years old.
20th May 2025
20th May 25
4
4
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1396
photos
179
followers
248
following
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
2025
Camera
DC-FZ80D
Taken
20th May 2025 1:38pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
spring
,
vermont
,
zephyr
,
irene
Joan Robillard
ace
I had that camera for a while, and within a week, it just quit working. I loved it but was afraid to get another one from Amazon as a replacement. But it took truly wonderful photos.
May 23rd, 2025
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
No one's ever too old to learn something new! Beautiful job!!
May 23rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Both Phil & I had that camera at one time. It was pretty good. This is a lovely shot, love the cat’s blue eyes.
May 23rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So beautiful
May 23rd, 2025
