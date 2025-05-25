Sign up
Previous
54 / 365
Pastural Silhouette
I may post a lot of cows and grass pictures as I enjoy gazing upon our new environment.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
5
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
spring
,
silhouette
,
cow
,
vermont
,
cactp
Barb
ace
Nice!
May 25th, 2025
Corinne
ace
Cela pourrait être en Suisse !
May 25th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
They are nice to watch
May 25th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice!
May 25th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
May 25th, 2025
