Previous
Pastural Silhouette by corinnec
54 / 365

Pastural Silhouette

I may post a lot of cows and grass pictures as I enjoy gazing upon our new environment.

25th May 2025 25th May 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
14% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Nice!
May 25th, 2025  
Corinne ace
Cela pourrait être en Suisse !
May 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
They are nice to watch
May 25th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice!
May 25th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
May 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact