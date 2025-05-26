Previous
Lord of the Manor by corinnec
Lord of the Manor

Taos is enjoying the ever expending fencing area around our house. Ultimately the pups will have over 2 acres of space.

26th May 2025 26th May 25

Tao et ses amis ont une gigantesque aire de jeux !!
May 26th, 2025  
@cocobella L'avantage de vivre en campagne. C'est plus facile d'avoir de l'espace :-)
May 26th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Such a beautiful face
May 26th, 2025  
Beautiful dog!
May 26th, 2025  
Lovely
May 26th, 2025  
❤️🐾
May 26th, 2025  
