Previous
58 / 365
Baby Angus
We have about 20 baby cows in the pasture behind our house. We enjoy seeing them in the morning and they seem to enjoy seeing us too.
One Year Ago:
From My Daughter to My Mother
Two Years Ago:
Almost a Silhouette
Three Years Ago:
Family Outing
Four Years Ago: No photo
29th May 2025
29th May 25
2
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1402
photos
179
followers
248
following
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
52
53
148
54
55
56
57
58
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
29th May 2025 6:25am
spring
,
cow
,
calf
,
vermont
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute and curious.
May 29th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute capture.
May 29th, 2025
