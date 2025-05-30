Sign up
Previous
59 / 365
Taos Playing
Taos is very focused when playing. He gives all is energy in running after the ball so he can catch it in "flight:".
I edited the background for a cleaner image.
One Year Ago:
Tarzan
Two Years Ago:
Pastels
Three Years Ago:
After School
Four Years Ago: No photo
30th May 2025
30th May 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
dog
,
spring
,
vermont
,
taos
KV
ace
Wowza! Awesome action. Fav. We plan on driving thru Vermont on October 5th on our way from a camper rally in North Hudson, NY and heading to Acadia NP. Our plan is to stay in Sutton or Lyndonville overnight. Is that anywhere near you?
May 30th, 2025
Barb
ace
Great action capture! He definitely is one energetic dog!
May 30th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous action shot
May 30th, 2025
Corinne
ace
Il a en effet l’air très investi ! Tu penses l’amuser mais lui prends cela pour un entraînement militaire 😂
May 30th, 2025
