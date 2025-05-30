Previous
Taos Playing by corinnec
59 / 365

Taos Playing

Taos is very focused when playing. He gives all is energy in running after the ball so he can catch it in "flight:".
I edited the background for a cleaner image.

One Year Ago: Tarzan
Two Years Ago: Pastels
Three Years Ago: After School
Four Years Ago: No photo
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Wowza! Awesome action. Fav. We plan on driving thru Vermont on October 5th on our way from a camper rally in North Hudson, NY and heading to Acadia NP. Our plan is to stay in Sutton or Lyndonville overnight. Is that anywhere near you?
May 30th, 2025  
Barb ace
Great action capture! He definitely is one energetic dog!
May 30th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous action shot
May 30th, 2025  
Corinne ace
Il a en effet l’air très investi ! Tu penses l’amuser mais lui prends cela pour un entraînement militaire 😂
May 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact