I love the velvety effect on their wings.Today we have a large storm coming through Vermont bringing a lot of rain. Our dogs love it and they run through the meadows enjoying the moisture.I've been looking for Bobolinks, there birds who nest in the meadows but I haven't seen one yet. Last year they were numerous in the pasture in front of our house.One Year Ago: Bobolink Two Years Ago: Mischievous Chikadee Three Years Ago: Coquelicot Four Years Ago: This Ol'Church