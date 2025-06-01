Sign up
61 / 365
Turkey Vulture
Despite their unattractive head, turkey vultures form effective cleanup crew taking care of diseased animals.
They fly pretty high above our house and I find it challenging to capture them in flight.
One Year Ago:
Song Sparrow
Two Years Ago:
Beaver Pond
Three Years Ago:
My Neighbor's Backyard
Four Years Ago:
Unwired
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
4
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
Tags
bird
,
spring
,
vermont
,
turkey vulture
Mags
ace
Not beautiful birds, but a beautiful capture! You made it look very good.
June 1st, 2025
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags. I'd love to get more details on their head :-)
June 1st, 2025
GaryW
Great detail in this Turkey Vulture photo! Well done!
June 2nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
They are beautiful when they fly
June 2nd, 2025
