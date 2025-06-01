Previous
Turkey Vulture by corinnec
Turkey Vulture

Despite their unattractive head, turkey vultures form effective cleanup crew taking care of diseased animals.
They fly pretty high above our house and I find it challenging to capture them in flight.

1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Mags ace
Not beautiful birds, but a beautiful capture! You made it look very good.
June 1st, 2025  
Corinne C ace
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags. I'd love to get more details on their head :-)
June 1st, 2025  
GaryW
Great detail in this Turkey Vulture photo! Well done!
June 2nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
They are beautiful when they fly
June 2nd, 2025  
