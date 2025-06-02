Previous
Robin by corinnec
62 / 365

Robin

This young beauty was not letting me very close but I was successful catching his proud profile.

One Year Ago: If You Feed Them...
Two Years Ago: Beaver Pond ... Again
Three Years Ago: It's Not Because It Is Grey That We Can't Have Ice Cream
Four Years Ago: No photo
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Excellent capture and DOF!
June 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous capture.
June 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact