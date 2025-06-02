Sign up
62 / 365
Robin
This young beauty was not letting me very close but I was successful catching his proud profile.
One Year Ago:
If You Feed Them...
Two Years Ago:
Beaver Pond ... Again
Three Years Ago:
It's Not Because It Is Grey That We Can't Have Ice Cream
Four Years Ago: No photo
2nd June 2025
Corinne C
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
1st June 2025 1:44pm
Tags
bird
spring
vermont
robin
Mags
Excellent capture and DOF!
June 2nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
Fabulous capture.
June 2nd, 2025
