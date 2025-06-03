Sign up
63 / 365
Song Sparrow
A lot of small Sparrows are flying around our place. They are so small and cute!
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1409
photos
181
followers
249
following
Views
3
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
1st June 2025 1:55pm
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
bird
,
spring
,
sparrow
,
vermont
