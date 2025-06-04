Sign up
Previous
64 / 365
Ephemeral Pond
The heavy rain from last week flooded the wet land across the street. I find the reflections very pretty.
One Year Ago:
Red-Winged Black Bird
Two Years Ago:
Unitarian Church of Proctor
Three Years Ago: No photo
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
3
3
Tags
reflection
,
spring
,
vermont
,
wetland
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
Beautifully done!
June 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wow! Very dreamy and the reflections are perfect.
June 5th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful image
June 5th, 2025
