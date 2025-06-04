Previous
Ephemeral Pond by corinnec
64 / 365

Ephemeral Pond

The heavy rain from last week flooded the wet land across the street. I find the reflections very pretty.

Corinne C

For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Joyce Ann 🐶
Beautifully done!
June 5th, 2025  
Mags
Wow! Very dreamy and the reflections are perfect.
June 5th, 2025  
gloria jones
Beautiful image
June 5th, 2025  
