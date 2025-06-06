Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
65 / 365
Diversity
Turkey Vultures, cows and other small birds cohabit in the pasture behind our house.
One Year Ago:
In Mexico
Two Years Ago:
House Building - Progress 6
Three Years Ago: No photo
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1412
photos
182
followers
249
following
18% complete
View this month »
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
Latest from all albums
60
87
61
62
63
64
65
66
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
7th June 2025 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
spring
,
cow
,
vermont
,
turkey vulture
Phil Howcroft
ace
Nature at its best ... outstanding photo
June 7th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
are they eating in this field?
June 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close