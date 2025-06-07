Previous
Do I Know You? by corinnec
66 / 365

Do I Know You?

A cute Eastern Bluebird nested in a bird house attached to our fence in the back of the house. We see him coming and going always at high speed. This afternoon he decided to enjoy the sun on one of the posts.

7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

18% complete

Phil Howcroft ace
So beautiful Corinne you are very good at natural history shots . You have some great birds in your photostream 📷
June 7th, 2025  
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Very clear and beautiful!
June 7th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
You captured him with the perfect look! Great shot.
June 7th, 2025  
Beverley ace
He is soo beautiful…
June 7th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
near little bird!
June 7th, 2025  
Babs ace
He looks so inquisitive.
June 7th, 2025  
