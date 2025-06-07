Sign up
Do I Know You?
A cute Eastern Bluebird nested in a bird house attached to our fence in the back of the house. We see him coming and going always at high speed. This afternoon he decided to enjoy the sun on one of the posts.
One Year Ago:
Pastoral Dream
Two Years Ago:
At Heart
Three Years Ago:
Low Visibility
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
bird
,
spring
,
bluebird
,
vermont
Phil Howcroft
ace
So beautiful Corinne you are very good at natural history shots . You have some great birds in your photostream 📷
June 7th, 2025
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
Very clear and beautiful!
June 7th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
You captured him with the perfect look! Great shot.
June 7th, 2025
Beverley
ace
He is soo beautiful…
June 7th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
near little bird!
June 7th, 2025
Babs
ace
He looks so inquisitive.
June 7th, 2025
