67 / 365
Big Like That!
Turkey vultures are big birds and they don't look particularly friendly. With deers, foxes and other wild animals all around, turkey vultures find easily their daily meal!
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
Corinne C
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
bird
,
vulture
,
vermont
gloria jones
Neat capture
June 8th, 2025
