68 / 365
Hi
One of my very large neighbors.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
2
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1415
photos
180
followers
247
following
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
2nd June 2025 3:06pm
Tags
spring
,
cow
,
vermont
Mags
ace
Here's to looking at you, kid! LOL! What a wonderful expression and capture.
June 11th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Good pose and capture.
June 11th, 2025
