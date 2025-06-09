Previous
Next
Hi by corinnec
68 / 365

Hi

One of my very large neighbors.
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Here's to looking at you, kid! LOL! What a wonderful expression and capture.
June 11th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Good pose and capture.
June 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact