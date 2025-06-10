Previous
Turkey Vulture by corinnec
Turkey Vulture

Brown in the top with light colored feathers in the inside.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Mags ace
Spectacular capture with those wings outstretched in flight.
June 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
June 11th, 2025  
