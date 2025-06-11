Previous
Morning Walk by corinnec
70 / 365

Morning Walk

We took our pups for a morning walk. I just had my phone but I like how it just goes into macro mode when I stay close to the subject.

One Year Ago: No photo
Two Years Ago: House Building -Progress 7
Three Years Ago: Mirror Building
Three Years Ago: Mini Waterfall
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Mags ace
Amazing macro!
June 12th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 12th, 2025  
Pat
The detail in this is amazing, such a lovely capture!
June 12th, 2025  
CristinaL ace
What a lovely vibrant image!
June 12th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Super close up, details
June 12th, 2025  
Jerzy ace
Excellent macro shot...huge buggy eyes
June 12th, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Wow!
June 12th, 2025  
