71 / 365
Tree Swallow
A very small bird with an iridescent head! He flies so high and so fast that it was impossible for me to capture him in flight. His dame is not so colorful.
One Year Ago:
BB
Two Years Ago:
Our Neighbors
Three Years Ago:
From Above 1
Three Years Ago:
Something Old, Something New
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful capture.
June 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely capture…
June 13th, 2025
