Previous
Tree Swallow by corinnec
71 / 365

Tree Swallow

A very small bird with an iridescent head! He flies so high and so fast that it was impossible for me to capture him in flight. His dame is not so colorful.

One Year Ago: BB
Two Years Ago: Our Neighbors
Three Years Ago: From Above 1
Three Years Ago: Something Old, Something New
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful capture.
June 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely capture…
June 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact