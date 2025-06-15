Previous
Eastern Blue Bird by corinnec
Eastern Blue Bird

Perched on our fence, these Eastern Blue Birds are not so shy and love sun bathing on our fence.
Their presence as well as the other birds provide so much fun!

One Year Ago: Summer Pasture
Two Years Ago: Still Working
Three Years Ago: From Above 3
Three Years Ago: Triplets
Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Mags ace
Such a beautiful capture of my favorite bird.
June 15th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
@marlboromaam I do love them too. They are so fun and so colorful!
June 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
@corinnec I just love their little "cheerio" song. So sweet and lovely. =)
June 15th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture fv!
June 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Sweet little bird.
June 15th, 2025  
