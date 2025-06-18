Previous
Sparrow by corinnec
Sparrow

I like these small bird and their happy song

18th June 2025

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
amyK ace
Lovely capture
July 20th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
So sweet
July 20th, 2025  
