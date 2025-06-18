Sign up
Previous
Next
74 / 365
Sparrow
I like these small bird and their happy song
One Year Ago:
Morning Clouds
Two Years Ago: No photo
Three Years Ago:
Mrs
Four Years Ago: No photo
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
2
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1453
photos
180
followers
248
following
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
13th June 2025 2:37pm
bird
,
summer
,
vermont
amyK
ace
Lovely capture
July 20th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
So sweet
July 20th, 2025
