Previous
74 / 365
Storm
I apologize for my lack of commenting these past days. We are still unpacking and having work done in and out of the house. We hope to be finally done mid summer :-)
We had a short but intense storm last night with dramatic skies and a lot of wind!
One Year Ago:
Meet Taos
Two Years Ago:
Nobody Home
Three Years Ago:
From Above 3
Three Years Ago:
Triplets
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
19th June 2025 9:08pm
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
spring
,
storm
,
vermont
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such dramatic sky scape just before your storm , fav
No need to apologise - mundane jobs like unpacking have got to be done -I am sure you will be relieved when all is done and your
new home is in order ! and time to relax and enjoy your new abode !
June 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous scenery. Life happens and sometimes it’s good to let go of certain things.
June 20th, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Beautiful and dramatic!
June 20th, 2025
365 Project
