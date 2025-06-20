Previous
Ready to Roll by corinnec
75 / 365

Ready to Roll

My daughter played quite a lot with this pedal car and the gasoline pump. Today the car is displayed in the entry porch of our house.

One Year Ago: No photo
Two Years Ago: Ethan Allen Express Inbound
Three Years Ago: Curly Pistils
Three Years Ago: Ombre Chinoise
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Fabulous welcome… super capture and heartwarming words…
June 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely that you are repurposing it as a shoe piece.
June 20th, 2025  
Randy Lubbering
It almost looks like a drawing. I like this photo
June 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact