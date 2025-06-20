Sign up
75 / 365
Ready to Roll
My daughter played quite a lot with this pedal car and the gasoline pump. Today the car is displayed in the entry porch of our house.
One Year Ago: No photo
Two Years Ago:
Ethan Allen Express Inbound
Three Years Ago:
Curly Pistils
Three Years Ago:
Ombre Chinoise
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
3
0
14
3
2025
iPhone 13 Pro Max
20th June 2025 3:12pm
Tags
red
,
spring
,
vermont
,
pedal car
Beverley
ace
Fabulous welcome… super capture and heartwarming words…
June 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely that you are repurposing it as a shoe piece.
June 20th, 2025
Randy Lubbering
It almost looks like a drawing. I like this photo
June 20th, 2025
