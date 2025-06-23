Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
78 / 365
Dewey's Pond Quechee
A nice day in Quechee, Vermont.
Today was very hot and humid. We went out twice, for breakfast at 6 am and mid-afternoon to bring Taos to his appointment with the veterinarian.
One Year Ago:
Tiny Thief
Two Years Ago: No photo
Three Years Ago:
What Is It? #2
Three Years Ago: No photo
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1426
photos
179
followers
247
following
21% complete
View this month »
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
Latest from all albums
73
74
75
149
76
150
77
78
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
21st June 2025 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
summer
,
pond
,
vermont
Barb
ace
Great reflections!
June 23rd, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
there is s beautiful tranquility to this corrine
June 23rd, 2025
Fisher Family
Beautiful - super reflections - fav!
Ian
June 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Ian