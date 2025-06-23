Previous
Dewey's Pond Quechee by corinnec
Dewey's Pond Quechee

A nice day in Quechee, Vermont.
Today was very hot and humid. We went out twice, for breakfast at 6 am and mid-afternoon to bring Taos to his appointment with the veterinarian.

One Year Ago: Tiny Thief
Two Years Ago: No photo
Three Years Ago: What Is It? #2
Three Years Ago: No photo
Corinne C

Barb
Great reflections!
June 23rd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft
there is s beautiful tranquility to this corrine
June 23rd, 2025  
Fisher Family
Beautiful - super reflections - fav!

Ian
June 23rd, 2025  
