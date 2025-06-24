Previous
Sparrow by corinnec
Sparrow

The sparrows love perching in the branches of the pine trees down our house.
24th June 2025

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️❤️
June 24th, 2025  
Barb ace
Pretty capture!
June 24th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
It's nearly doing the splits! Bendy birdie.
June 24th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture!
June 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 24th, 2025  
