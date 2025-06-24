Sign up
Previous
79 / 365
Sparrow
The sparrows love perching in the branches of the pine trees down our house.
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
5
2
Corinne C
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1427
photos
179
followers
247
following
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
74
75
149
76
150
77
78
79
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
21st June 2025 7:06am
Tags
summer
,
sparrow
,
vermont
Call me Joe
❤️⭐️❤️
June 24th, 2025
Barb
Pretty capture!
June 24th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
It's nearly doing the splits! Bendy birdie.
June 24th, 2025
Carole Sandford
Lovely capture!
June 24th, 2025
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
June 24th, 2025
