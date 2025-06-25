Sign up
Previous
80 / 365
Summer
A hot and humid week, a glorious summer for me.
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
11
5
Corinne C
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
75
149
76
150
77
78
79
80
Tags
flowers
,
daisy
,
summer
,
vermont
gloria jones
ace
Delightful
June 25th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful photo, but not the weather…..for me.
June 25th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
June 25th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
A lovely jumble of flowers.
June 25th, 2025
Tim L
ace
Same weather here but not appreciated by me. Concentrate on the beauty of nature, I tell myself. This is a lovely shot.
June 25th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Pretty!
June 25th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet capture !
June 25th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely sunshine
June 25th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Pretty capture… I’m loving the heat too
June 25th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
So pretty! This is great on black.
June 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
Happy flowers and a beautiful shot!
June 25th, 2025
