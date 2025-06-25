Previous
Summer by corinnec
Summer

A hot and humid week, a glorious summer for me.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
gloria jones ace
Delightful
June 25th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful photo, but not the weather…..for me.
June 25th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
June 25th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
A lovely jumble of flowers.
June 25th, 2025  
Tim L ace
Same weather here but not appreciated by me. Concentrate on the beauty of nature, I tell myself. This is a lovely shot.
June 25th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Pretty!
June 25th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet capture !
June 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely sunshine
June 25th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Pretty capture… I’m loving the heat too
June 25th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
So pretty! This is great on black.
June 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
Happy flowers and a beautiful shot!
June 25th, 2025  
