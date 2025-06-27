Sign up
Previous
82 / 365
Coming back from the mailbox
A quick pic of the beautifully colored sky.
Our daughter is home for less than a week. I may take pictures but I won't be commenting much. I'll do better soon :-)
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1430
photos
179
followers
247
following
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
25th June 2025 7:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
summer
,
vermont
