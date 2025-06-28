Sign up
83 / 365
Middlebury VT
A quiet university town in Vermont. I love its charming streets and cute shops.
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
5
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1432
photos
179
followers
247
following
23% complete
View this month »
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
29th June 2025 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
town
,
vermont
,
middlebury
Mags
ace
A gorgeous view! Looks so serene.
July 1st, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Very nice
July 1st, 2025
GaryW
Very cool looking building! Love how the river turns around it!
July 1st, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
Big brick building as well
July 1st, 2025
Kathy
ace
I like how the rivers in VT cut through the towns.
July 1st, 2025
