Middlebury VT by corinnec
83 / 365

Middlebury VT

A quiet university town in Vermont. I love its charming streets and cute shops.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Mags ace
A gorgeous view! Looks so serene.
July 1st, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Very nice
July 1st, 2025  
GaryW
Very cool looking building! Love how the river turns around it!
July 1st, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
Big brick building as well
July 1st, 2025  
Kathy ace
I like how the rivers in VT cut through the towns.
July 1st, 2025  
