A Cat Touch by corinnec
84 / 365

A Cat Touch

Cassoulet slept on the chess board without moving any of the pieces!

29th June 2025

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
LManning (Laura)
Plotting his next move, clearly! What a fun shot.
July 1st, 2025  
Islandgirl
So cute......Love it!
July 1st, 2025  
