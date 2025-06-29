Sign up
Previous
84 / 365
A Cat Touch
Cassoulet slept on the chess board without moving any of the pieces!
One Year Ago:
Eastern Phoebe
Two Years Ago:
Count Cassoulet, Architect
Three Years Ago: No photo
Three Years Ago: No photo
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
cat
,
chess
,
vermont
,
cassoulet
LManning (Laura)
ace
Plotting his next move, clearly! What a fun shot.
July 1st, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
So cute......Love it!
July 1st, 2025
