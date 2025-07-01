Previous
VT Route 30 by corinnec
85 / 365

VT Route 30

A short scenic road in southern Vermont.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact