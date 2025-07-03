Sign up
Previous
87 / 365
Zephyr
In the evening Cassoulet and Zephyr play in the house. Their favorite room is the laundry room where we installed a "Cat villa", featuring a place for meals, a shelf for naps and a private potty.
Our animals are spoiled, I admit :-)
One Year Ago:
Cheering the Sun
Two Years Ago:
Micro Snail
Three Years Ago:
Pattern In Nature
Three Years Ago: No photo
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
7
4
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1435
photos
178
followers
247
following
23% complete
View this month »
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
3rd July 2025 6:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
summer
,
vermont
,
zephyr
Islandgirl
ace
Oh she is a beauty, reminds me of my ragdoll, Holly!
July 4th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
@radiogirl
Thanks. Ragdoll and Sacred cats of Burma are very similar in features and temperament.
July 4th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
What a gorgeous girl. Cute capture
July 4th, 2025
Tina
ace
Beautiful cat!
July 4th, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
What a gorgeous cat!
July 4th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful eyes and capture!
July 4th, 2025
Paul J
ace
And I thought my cat was spoiled. Beautiful kitty!
July 4th, 2025
