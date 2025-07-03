Previous
Zephyr by corinnec
Zephyr

In the evening Cassoulet and Zephyr play in the house. Their favorite room is the laundry room where we installed a "Cat villa", featuring a place for meals, a shelf for naps and a private potty.
Our animals are spoiled, I admit :-)

Islandgirl ace
Oh she is a beauty, reminds me of my ragdoll, Holly!
July 4th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
@radiogirl Thanks. Ragdoll and Sacred cats of Burma are very similar in features and temperament.
July 4th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
What a gorgeous girl. Cute capture
July 4th, 2025  
Tina ace
Beautiful cat!
July 4th, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
What a gorgeous cat!
July 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful eyes and capture!
July 4th, 2025  
Paul J ace
And I thought my cat was spoiled. Beautiful kitty!
July 4th, 2025  
