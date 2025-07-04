Previous
Mom and Calf by corinnec
Mom and Calf

Not a lot of time to play with my camera but I loved this scene where baby is running after his mama.

Happy Fourth of July to all Americans!

One Year Ago: Happy Fourth of July!
Two Years Ago: Wounded Wing
Three Years Ago: Bird AirBnB
Three Years Ago: No photo
Corinne C

@corinnec
Mags ace
It is beautiful!
July 4th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 4th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely rural scene
July 4th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
July 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture…
July 4th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely image!
July 4th, 2025  
