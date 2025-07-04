Sign up
Previous
88 / 365
Mom and Calf
Not a lot of time to play with my camera but I loved this scene where baby is running after his mama.
Happy Fourth of July to all Americans!
One Year Ago:
Happy Fourth of July!
Two Years Ago:
Wounded Wing
Three Years Ago:
Bird AirBnB
Three Years Ago: No photo
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
6
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1436
photos
179
followers
247
following
24% complete
View this month »
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
4th July 2025 6:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summer
,
cow
,
vermont
Mags
ace
It is beautiful!
July 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 4th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely rural scene
July 4th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
July 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture…
July 4th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely image!
July 4th, 2025
